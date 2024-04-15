Former Trump Aide Scaramucci Urges Keeping Ex-President 'As Far From The White House As Possible' After Iran's Attack On Israel: 'Protect Our 76-Year Ally'

Loading... Loading...

As renewed Middle East tensions grip the world, former White House Director of Communications and financier Anthony Scaramucci on Sunday weighed in on its takeaway for the 2024 election.

What Happened: Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn’t condemn Iran’s attack on Israel, said Scaramucci in a post on X. “Trump is Putin’s stooge,” he said.

“Let's be smart a [sic] protect our 76-year ally and keep Trump as far from the White House as possible.”



Why It’s Important: Trump, meanwhile, drew mileage out of the development and blamed the Middle East attacks squarely on President Joe Biden. In a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, the ex-president said, “That’s because we show great weakness. This would not happen,” the Hill reported.

However, in response to Iran’s recent attack on Israel, Trump on Truth Social reposted his 2018 warning in which he cautioned the Iranian president of severe repercussions if the U.S. was threatened again. The tweet, originally shared in 2018, emphasized, “NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER THE CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE.”

“The great weakness that we've shown is unbelievable, and it would not have happened if we were in office. You know that, they know that, everybody knows that.”

President Biden on his part has condemned the strikes. In a statement released by the White House, he said, “I condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms…I've just spoken with Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu to reaffirm America's ironclad commitment to the security of Israel.”

Updating on U.S. military support, the President said, “The U.S. military moved aircraft and ballistic missile defense destroyers to the region over the course of the past week.”

“Thanks to these deployments and the extraordinary skill of our servicemembers, we helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles.”

Biden and Trump are set to face off in what is believed to be a closely contested presidential election on Nov. 5. Opinion polls show that Americans are disgruntled with either of them. Poll results released by AP last week showed that more people felt both Biden and Trump hurt than helped when it came to foreign relations.

