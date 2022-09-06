Singapore Beckons Talent With New Work Pass — But The $21K Monthly Salary Threshold Should Not Scare You

Singapore is launching a new work pass called the Overseas Networks & Expertise Pass in 2023 to attract top talent from different fields such as business, arts and culture, sports, science and technology, and academia and research.

Details of the application process will be released closer to Jan. 1, 2023, the government said.

Eligibility: The applicant should have been earning a fixed monthly salary of at least S$30,000 ($21,382) within the past year or should earn a fixed monthly salary of at least S$30,000 under their future employer based in Singapore.

“Individuals with outstanding achievements in the arts and culture, sports, science and technology, and academia and research can qualify, even if they do not meet the salary criterion,” the government clarified.

Singapore’s Minister of Manpower, Tan See Leng, told Bloomberg that salary is just one proxy, and hence one shouldn’t over-emphasize the S$30,000 threshold for the ONE visa.

Benefits: The pass comes with multiple benefits. Once an applicant gets the pass, they can concurrently start, operate, and work for multiple companies at any one time. The candidate will not have to reapply for a new pass if they change jobs and their spouse will be able to work on a Letter of Consent.