Why Solving Sri Lanka's Debt Crisis Could Be Important For Japan

Japan, the second-biggest creditor to Sri Lanka, is trying to organize a creditors' conference in hopes that it could help solve the island nation's debt crisis, reported Reuters.
Tokyo’s move could not only be seen as a step toward recouping its $3 billion in loans, but also in line with protecting its diplomatic interest at a time when China’s presence is growing in the region.
See Also: Mark Mobius Says Sri Lanka's 'Painful Path To Recovery' Has An End But 'Complete Change In Leadership' Essential
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe told Reuters the island nation would ask Japan to invite the main creditor nations to talks for restructuring bilateral debts. At the end of 2020, Sri Lanka’s debt is estimated at $6.2 billion on a bilateral basis, according to the report.
However, uncertainties hang over any potential talks, the report said, citing sources. It is not yet clear whether top creditor China would join the talks, it stated.
Last month, soon after Wickremesinghe took office, Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote to him stating he was "ready to provide support and assistance to the best of my ability to President Wickremesinghe and the people of Sri Lanka in their efforts", the report said.
Also Read: Alibaba, JD, Nio Shoot Up Over 2%: Hang Seng Shadows Firmer Wall Street Ahead Of Powell's Jackson Hole Speech
IMF Meeting: On Wednesday, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) team met Wickremesinghe in order to discuss a bailout, including restructuring $29 billion in debt, the report said.
Japan's Foreign Ministry and an IMF spokesperson had declined to comment, Reuters reported.
Downgrade: S&P Global has downgraded Sri Lanka's government bonds to default after it missed interest and principal payments.
Illustration by garmoncheg on Shutterstock
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.