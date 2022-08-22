Tencent Gets China Patent For Blockchain-Based Missing Person's Poster After 3-Year Wait: Report

Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. TCEHY has received a patent for a blockchain-based missing person’s poster, Coin Telegraph reported, citing local media 36kr.com.
How It Works: The patent involves a data generation request based on a user submission regarding a missing person. The proposal is then released publicly on the blockchain for verification, the report said.
Also Read: Could Bed Bath & Beyond Declare Bankruptcy? These 2 Recent Developments Suggest Yes
Once there is a consensus about the request, it is stored in the public ledger and forwarded to nodes to be broadcast to a wider audience, as per the report.
Tencent reportedly said its design seeks to improve the efficiency of searching for missing persons.
Regulatory Clearance: It took the patent three years to receive regulatory clearance, the report said.
Why It Matters: Among big tech firms, Tencent has been an early bird in experimenting with blockchain technology, especially for payment systems, the report said. Its efforts, however, have been subject to China's tough cryptocurrency regulations.
The company's "FISCO BCOS" coinless blockchain developed jointly with Huawei in 2018 for building decentralized applications is active until this day, the report said.
Price Action: TCEHY shares shed nearly 1.3% to $39.07 on Monday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.