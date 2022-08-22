Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc NIO on Monday confirmed that several units of its flagship sedan ET7 had set sail from China’s port to Europe. The ET7s will be available for order and delivery this year in Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden.

More than a week ago, a video leak showed many units of the ET7 at the Shanghai Port waiting to be sent to Europe, according to an EV report.

The ET7 obtained the European Community Whole Vehicle Type Approval (EWVTA) in April 2022 and is the second smart electric model introduced by the firm to European users post the delivery of its ES8 model in Norway last year.

The ET7 boasts a China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC) range of 1,000 km with a 150 kWh battery.

Battery Swap Station: Nio opened its second battery swap station in Norway in mid-August after the first one commenced in January this year, the CnEVPost had reported earlier, citing the Norwegian version of the Nio App.

To speed up its battery-swap network in Europe, the firm is building an NIO Power Europe plant in Hungary, expected to be operational in September, as per the report.

Photo courtesy: Nio