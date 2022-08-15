Australia, New Zealand Currencies Lose Steam, Retreat From 2-Month Highs Amid Soft China Data

The Australian and New Zealand dollars pulled back from near two-month highs against the U.S. dollar, reacting to disappointing economic data from China, one of their major trading partners.
Price Movement: New Zealand's kiwi fell to 1.5564 against the greenback, retreating from Friday's high of 1.5483, its strongest level since early June.
The Australian dollar retreated to 1.4085 against the U.S. dollar, sliding from the pair's recent high of 1.4015 reached last week, when it climbed to its highest since early June.
At the same time, the dollar index, a gauge that measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of currencies, was trading 0.8% higher at 105.71.
Also Read: Nio Shortlists 3 Cities For Its Mega Annual Event: Users Get Their Say In Final Selection
What Happened: A slew of data released by the China National Bureau Of Statistics on Monday showed softening in economic conditions. Industrial production grew by 3.8% year-over-year in July, slightly lower than the 3.9% figure in June. Retail sales rose 2.7% in July compared with the same period in 2021, below the 5% consensus estimate, reported CNBC.
China’s central bank unexpectedly slashed a key policy interest rate for the first time since January. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) reportedly reduced the rate on its one-year policy loans by 10 basis points to 2.75% on Monday following which the onshore yuan fell to a one-week low of 6.7620 against the U.S. dollar.
Expert Take: Despite the warning of inflation risk and flush liquidity conditions, the dominant downside risks from the Covid spread and property-sector rout prompted the PBOC to cut rates to stimulate demand, Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank told Reuters.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.