ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

India Hints At Softer Regulatory Stance Toward Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin — Looks Into Taxing NFTs

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 1, 2022 8:08 AM | 1 min read

In a possible signal toward easing the hostile environment and regulations for cryptocurrencies in India, a top government official said the country was drafting a cryptocurrency consultation paper.

What Happened: Indian Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth told the media that the paper was "fairly ready. We have gone through a deep dive and consulted not just domestic stakeholders but also organizations like the IMF and the World Bank."

"We hope that we will soon be in a position to finalize [it]."

While it is unclear what the regulations hold, Seth said the government is looking for a global consensus on cryptocurrency, reiterating a previous official stance.

Seth added that India "can't succeed unless there is global consensus around that."

NFTs On The Radar: India's Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is working on guidelines to define how non-fungible tokens or NFTs can be taxed, Business Standard reported, citing unnamed sources.

The government recently imposed a 30% tax in April on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USDDogecoin DOGE/USD, and Ethereum ETH/USD.

Why It Matters: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in his eighth year as India's top leader, had called for a "synchronized action" on cryptocurrency at the 2022 World Economic Forum's annual Davos conference.

India has been mulling regulating the use of digital assets in the country for a very long time. The uncertain environment and the regulatory uproar have sent many big-ticket cryptocurrency traders to switch to exchanges overseas. The government has also been accused of putting "informal pressure" on crypto exchanges to drive them out.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bitcoin was trading at $31,721, gaining 4.44% in the last 24 hours. At the same time, Ethereum and Dogecoin were trading up 5.7% and 3.2%, respectively.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CBDTEurasiaIndiaNarendra ModiAsiaCryptocurrencyGovernmentNewsRegulationsMarketsMedia