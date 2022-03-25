 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Leumi Israel's Second-Largest Bank to Offer Bitcoin and Ethereum Trading
Samiran Mondal , Benzinga Contributor  
 
March 25, 2022 11:33am   Comments
Share:
Leumi Israel's Second-Largest Bank to Offer Bitcoin and Ethereum Trading

Bank Leumi (OTC: BLMIF) (LUMI.TA) will become the first Israeli bank to enable cryptocurrency trading, its digital platform Pepper Invest said on Thursday after partnering with U.S. blockchain firm Paxos.

It said the new service will allow Pepper Invest customers to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies -- limited to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), for now -- in transactions worth at least 50 shekels ($15.49).

The statement gave no launch date, saying regulatory approval is pending. Leumi is one of Israel's two largest banks.

Bank Leumi’s decision to allow crypto trading follows a select number of banks across the world doing the same. Australia’s Commonwealth Bank in November 2021 announced that it would allow its customers to trade crypto on its platform, which was a first for the continent.

Banks have slowly come around to the idea of allowing crypto-related features on their platform. For a long time, they have shied away, with some even going so far as to criticize the market and call it a fad. Now, small banks and institutional ones alike have been taking to crypto.

Incumbent institutions do not want to miss out on the benefits that decentralized technology has to offer. Furthermore, newer platforms like Coinbase and Robinhood have had them scrambling to innovate and keep up.

According to the Israel Tax Authority, the use of cryptocurrencies in Israel is considered a means of virtual payment and subject to taxation. However, the start of Bitcoin and Ethereum trading by Bank Leumi in Israel is a remarkable step towards crypto adoption.

This article was submitted by an external contributor and may not represent the views and opinions of Benzinga.

 

Related Articles ($ETH + $BTC)

Israel's Largest Bank Launches Bitcoin, Ethereum Trading: What You Need To Know
Decentralized Opportunities: How Cannabis Could Factor Into Web3, The Metaverse
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Bitcoin Whale Accumulation Reaches One-Year High On The Back Of Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
EXCLUSIVE: Here's Why Investments In WonderFi Are 'A Global Play'
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Friday, March 25
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: contributorsAsia Cryptocurrency News Global Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com