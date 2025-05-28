China Urges US To Protect 'Legitimate Rights' Of International Students Amid Reported Visa Suspension

China has urged the U.S. to protect the rights of international students after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly ordered a global suspension of student visa issuance amid new screening methods.

What Happened: China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning stated that China is closely monitoring the situation. She emphasized that educational cooperation and academic exchanges should not be disrupted.

“We urge the U.S. to protect the lawful and legitimate rights and interests of all international students, including those from China,” stated Ning.

As per information revealed in an internal State Department cable obtained by Reuters, the directive mandates a suspension of new appointments for F, M, and J visas while officials reassess screening procedures, including the evaluation of social media activity

Why It Matters: Universities like Columbia and Harvard have recently come under scrutiny from the Trump administration amid allegations that international students at these institutions are increasingly participating in protests and activities deemed contrary to national interests.

The New York Times reports that over 1,500 student visas have been revoked across 222 schools, impacting students at institutions including Harvard, Stanford, Ohio State, and the University of Maryland.

Furthermore, the administration has accused Harvard University of ties to the Chinese Communist Party and antisemitism, leading to a ban on enrolling foreign students—many of whom are Chinese. Republican lawmakers allege China uses Harvard to access U.S. technology and suppress criticism. In response, the Chinese embassy emphasized that educational exchanges are mutually beneficial and should not be politicized.

According to NAFSA, international students are vital to U.S. higher education, contributing nearly $44 billion to the economy and supporting 378,000 jobs in 2024. By often paying full tuition, they help subsidize costs for domestic students and fund university operations.

