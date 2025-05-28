May 28, 2025 9:23 AM 2 min read

China Urges US To Protect 'Legitimate Rights' Of International Students Amid Reported Visa Suspension

by Namrata Sen Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

China has urged the U.S. to protect the rights of international students after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly ordered a global suspension of student visa issuance amid new screening methods.

What Happened: China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning stated that China is closely monitoring the situation. She emphasized that educational cooperation and academic exchanges should not be disrupted.

“We urge the U.S. to protect the lawful and legitimate rights and interests of all international students, including those from China,” stated Ning.

As per information revealed in an internal State Department cable obtained by Reuters, the directive mandates a suspension of new appointments for F, M, and J visas while officials reassess screening procedures, including the evaluation of social media activity

SEE ALSO: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu And Other Meme Coins Are Entry Points To Crypto Ecosystem: Report – Benzinga

Why It Matters: Universities like Columbia and Harvard have recently come under scrutiny from the Trump administration amid allegations that international students at these institutions are increasingly participating in protests and activities deemed contrary to national interests.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

The New York Times reports that over 1,500 student visas have been revoked across 222 schools, impacting students at institutions including Harvard, Stanford, Ohio State, and the University of Maryland.

Furthermore, the administration has accused Harvard University of ties to the Chinese Communist Party and antisemitism, leading to a ban on enrolling foreign students—many of whom are Chinese. Republican lawmakers allege China uses Harvard to access U.S. technology and suppress criticism. In response, the Chinese embassy emphasized that educational exchanges are mutually beneficial and should not be politicized.

According to NAFSA, international students are vital to U.S. higher education, contributing nearly $44 billion to the economy and supporting 378,000 jobs in 2024. By often paying full tuition, they help subsidize costs for domestic students and fund university operations.

Loading...
Loading...

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsMarketsbenzinga neuroHarvardMao NingMarco RubioTrump Administration
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved