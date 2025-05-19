Trump's Middle East Trip Draws Rare Praise From Mike Pence As 'Very Successful' For US Economy Amid 'Historic' Boeing Deal: 'That'll Really Support American Jobs'

Former Vice President Mike Pence has lauded President Donald Trump‘s Middle East visit for its beneficial effects on the U.S. economy, despite his criticism of the diplomatic aspects of the trip.

What Happened: Despite a public fallout with Trump over the 2020 presidential election certification and the ensuing Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, Pence spoke positively of Trump’s Middle East trip’s impact on the American economy during an NBC’s “Meet the Press” interview on Sunday.

Pence described the journey as “very successful” for the U.S. economy. “The president secured financial commitments in all three countries, including a historic contract for purchasing Boeing aircraft that’ll really support American jobs,” Pence said.

These comments from the former Indiana governor are noteworthy, given his recent strained relationship with Trump and recent criticisms of the President’s sweeping tariffs.

Why It Matters: Trump’s Middle East visit, which Pence praises, saw the signing of deals worth over $200 billion between the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). A significant part of these deals involved a $14.5 billion commitment from Boeing BA, GE Aerospace GE, and Etihad Airways.

Additionally, Trump secured a $1.2 trillion economic agreement with Qatar, including a record-breaking $96 billion order from Qatar Airways for Boeing and GE Aerospace.

According to CNN, several Democrats, usually critical of President Trump, praised his decision to lift longstanding sanctions on Syria and engage with its new leader. They saw it as a potential economic boost for Syria and a way to reshape the region. Support came from figures like Leon Panetta, Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), with Himes reluctantly admitting Trump managed much of the Middle East trip effectively. Murphy, however, criticized Trump for accepting the luxury Qatari jet.

On the other hand, economist Peter Schiff warned that Qatar’s $200 billion deal with Boeing could lead to a surge in U.S. inflation and interest rates. He states that to help finance the purchase, "Qatar will likely sell a lot of Treasuries and other U.S. assets," which would further strain the U.S. bond market, already under pressure.

