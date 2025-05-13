In a recent address at the China-CELAC Forum in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke about tariffs and trade war for the first time since the 90-day tariff relaxation between the U.S. and China. He also pledged economic support to LatAm and Caribbean countries and called for the region to come together to counter the growing influence of the U.S.

What Happened: President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of international cooperation during his keynote address at the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum on Tuesday, as reported by China Daily. “There are no winners in tariff wars and trade wars,” stated Xi and added, “bullying and hegemony will only result in self-isolation,” indirectly referring to the U.S.

Xi expressed China’s willingness to strengthen solidarity with Latin American and Caribbean nations, pledging continued mutual support on key interests and major concerns. Xi noted that in 2024, trade between China and Latin American and Caribbean countries surpassed $500 billion for the first time—over 40 times the volume recorded at the beginning of the century.

According to Reuters, President Xi Jinping pledged to expand China's influence in Latin America and the Caribbean by offering a new $9 billion credit line and increasing infrastructure investments in the region.

Why It Matters: The Chinese President’s remarks come against the backdrop of a turbulent trade relationship with the United States. Economist Nouriel Roubini had earlier stated that President Donald Trump had backed down in his trade confrontation with China, with almost no concessions from the Chinese side.

Nonetheless, after the tariff truce, China resumed accepting Boeing Co. BA aircraft deliveries after a month-long pause, following a significant trade breakthrough with the United States.

Notably, this is not the first time Xi Jinping has spoken against bullying on the trade front. In April 2025, the Chinese President had embarked on a diplomatic tour of Southeast Asia, advocating for free trade and unity against "unilateral bullying.”

While China is stepping up efforts to increase influence on Latin American countries, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva told his countrymen, “It’s important to understand, (the fate of Latin America) doesn’t depend on anyone else. It does not depend on President Xi Jinping, it does not depend on the United States, it does not depend on the European Union, it depends solely and simply on whether we want to be great or continue to be small,” reported Reuters.

