Bill Ackman Presses Trump To Pause China Tariffs, Says 'Time Becomes Our Friend' If Pressure On US Economy Is Lifted

Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman called on President Donald Trump to temporarily pause tariffs on Chinese imports, arguing such a move would strategically benefit U.S. trade negotiations.

What Happened: Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, stated on X that high tariffs currently disadvantage American businesses while creating urgency for the U.S. in negotiations. He suggested pausing tariffs would reverse this dynamic.

“With the China tariffs in place, time is not our friend as the high tariffs put pressure on American companies — particularly the small ones — and our economy,” Ackman wrote. “If the tariffs are paused, the pressure on the U.S. economy is largely removed and time becomes our friend and China’s enemy.”

“Every U.S. business is already moving its supply chain and manufacturing out of China. And the more time that goes by, the worse it will get for China,” he emphasized, directly addressing Trump: “Let’s pause the China tariffs and take the pressure off American companies, and you will have all the time and leverage in the world to negotiate a great deal.”

Why It Matters: The hedge fund manager’s comments highlight growing concerns about the economic impacts of prolonged trade tensions. Ackman argued China faces greater long-term risks as U.S. businesses permanently relocate supply chains to alternative countries.

Ackman previously endorsed Trump but recently called the tariffs an “economic nuclear winter.” His comments follow Trump’s decision to implement a 90-day tariff pause for non-retaliating countries while increasing China tariffs to 125%.

Markets responded positively to this announcement, with the S&P 500 index tracked by SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY gaining 9.48% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 tracked by Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ rising 12% in a single session on April 9.



The investor also recently warned that continued high tariffs particularly threaten small businesses lacking financial resources to weather trade tensions.



