A group of Yale University alumni publicly appealed to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, urging him to reevaluate his position within the Donald Trump administration.

What Happened: An open letter dated Wednesday, signed by 140 Yale Class of 1984 alumni, alleged that the Trump administration is steering the U.S. toward an “authoritarian state, undermining democratic values in the process, according to CNBC.

The alumni implored Bessent, a member of the class, to “stand up for what you know to be right” and to reflect on his role in “enabling the descent of America into fascism.”

The letter cited Elon Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, as having significant access to Americans’ private data, as well as the violation of immigration laws through the “illegal seizure and incarceration” of people.

See Also: Trump’s $700B Bet On Ramp: The $13B Startup Poised To Take Over Government Payments With $25M Pilot Deal

In a response issued to CNBC, Bessent expressed disappointment in his classmates, criticizing their lack of engagement in the political process.

“It is equal parts odd and sad that a group of people, most of whom I have never met, feel they have standing in my life choices due to a tenuous overlap from 40 years ago,” Bessent added.

He defended his role in the Trump administration, describing it as the “honor” of his lifetime. “President Trump is the man in the arena. And the American people elected him—not these critics.”

Why It Matters: DOGE, an entity tasked with cutting federal spending and abolishing excess regulations, has faced allegations of collecting and combining sensitive personal data from government systems, including the Treasury Department.

Moreover, the administration has faced criticism for its deportation policy after a Maryland resident was mistakenly sent to El Salvador due to “administrative error.” The Supreme Court backed a lower court ruling for officials to assist in the return of the person.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock/Maxim Elramsisy