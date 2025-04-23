Trump Administration Reportedly Eyes A $5,000 'Baby Bonus' For New Mothers To Boost US Birthrate: 'Sounds Like A Good Idea' Says Trump

In an attempt to counteract the dwindling U.S. birthrate, the Trump administration is reportedly considering a variety of proposals designed to incentivize marriage and childbearing among Americans.

What Happened: The White House has been exploring a myriad of ideas to foster marriage and childbirth. These ideas have been largely influenced by a cultural agenda advocated by numerous right-wing allies. One such proposal is a $5,000 “baby bonus” for every American mother post childbirth, as per a report from the New York Times.

Other measures include government-funded programs aimed at educating women about their menstrual cycles to improve their comprehension of ovulation and conception. The White House is also mulling a 30% of scholarships from the esteemed Fulbright program to applicants who are either married or have children.

When asked about his take on offering bonuses to mothers each time they give birth, President Donald Trump told reporters, "Sounds like a good idea to me," reported The Hill.

Why It Matters: The U.S. has been grappling with a long-term fertility decline that began during the Great Recession. According to CDC, births in the U.S. saw a minor increase of 1% in 2024, largely driven by Hispanic and Asian women. However, this slight rise is not considered a definitive sign of a reversal in the fertility decline.

Furthermore, Elon Musk, father of 14 children, has previously voiced his concerns about falling birth rates in Western countries. In March, Musk warned that low birth rates could lead to the disappearance of civilization. He stated, "the birth rate is very low in almost every country. And unless that changes, civilization will disappear."

Concerns over the declining U.S. birthrate are gaining attention, with support from figures like Vice President JD Vance and Elon Musk. While the White House hasn't revealed specific plans, advocates are hopeful that fertility issues will be prioritized. Discussions hint that President Trump is quietly crafting a bold family policy strategy.

On NewsNation’s podcast CUOMO, Rina Shah, a conservative strategist and commentator, stated that she considers the intention behind the “baby bonus” positive. However, she noted that a one-time $5,000 bonus is unlikely to influence families, as child care, housing, and education costs far exceed the incentive.

