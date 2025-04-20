Donald Trump's Trade War: JPMorgan Predicts Deals, Higher Taxes and Potential Recession Avoidance

JPMorgan JPM has predicted that the ongoing tariff war initiated by President Donald Trump could lead to some agreements between the US and its trade partners, along with a significant rise in tax rates.

What Happened: The global investment strategy team at JPMorgan Wealth Management has projected that the effective tax rate could surge to between 10% and 20%, a marked increase from the 2% at the start of the year. This anticipated rise is in line with Wall Street’s estimates prior to ‘Liberation Day’.

President Trump has been advocating this protectionist shift as a robust negotiation strategy to secure improved trade deals.

According to the report by Insider, JPMorgan’s forecast suggests that by securing some deals and subsequently reducing the tariff rates to a 10%-to-20% baseline, the US could narrowly evade a recession.

However, the firm has also cautioned that factors like unemployment and inflation could still hamper economic growth.

For investors looking to navigate this unstable environment, JPMorgan proposes structured notes for defensive stock exposure and income generation via options premiums.

The firm also indicates that hedge funds could take advantage of market mispricings and provide diversification during market downturns.

Why It Matters: The outcome of the trade war has significant implications for the global economy. The predicted agreements could potentially ease trade tensions and foster global economic stability.

However, the anticipated rise in tax rates could increase the cost of goods, affecting consumers and businesses alike.

The possibility of avoiding a recession could bring relief to investors and the financial markets. However, the potential negative impacts of unemployment and inflation on economic growth remain a concern.

JPMorgan’s recommendations for navigating this volatile environment could provide valuable insights for investors.

