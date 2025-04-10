Mark Cuban Reminds Americans: 'Elections Have Consequences' Amid Trump Tariff Push

Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” star, has a reminder for Americans amid President Donald Trump's ongoing tariff policies.

On social media platform Bluesky, Cuban commented "Elections have consequences," implying that elected candidates are likely to enact policies hinted at during their campaigns.

What Happened: Cuban's comments appeared hours before Trump halted his tariffs for 90 days. Cuban had earlier criticized the tariffs, highlighting that businesses had been compelled to buy large quantities of inventory to escape the added costs, potentially leading to dismissals and restricting investment.

See Also: Mark Cuban Says Brace For A ‘Far Worse Than 2008’ Financial Crisis If The New Tariffs Stick Around and DOGE Continues Cutting and Firing

Why It Matters: Cuban's critiques highlight the wider economic consequences of Trump's tariff policies, which have caused market uncertainty.

As investors struggled amid uncertainty, Cuban warned that the longer the tariffs are in place, the more damaging they could be, hypothetically leading to worse outcomes than the 2008 financial crisis. The impact is particularly blatant in China-U.S. trade, where tariffs have now reached a staggering 125%.

Mark Cuban's outspoken critique serves as a message about the stakes involved in trade policy. It must be noted that in the 2024 Presidential elections, Cuban endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock