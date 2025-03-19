Qualcomm Inc. QCOM has launched three new Snapdragon G-series platforms designed to elevate handheld gaming experiences across various platforms.

What Happened: At the Game Developers Conference on Monday, Qualcomm unveiled these chipsets for handheld gaming devices and consoles. These latest additions to Qualcomm’s gaming processor lineup provide gamers with a broader selection of options across various platforms, including cloud, console, Android, and PC, according to a report by Wccftech.

The Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, the most potent G-series chipset from Qualcomm to date, is specifically engineered for Android-powered handheld gaming devices.

Qualcomm’s chipset boosts CPU performance by 30% and graphics power by 28% while supporting Wi-Fi 7 for lower latency and better connectivity.

The Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 chipset, optimized for cloud gaming, offers substantial performance enhancements. Qualcomm claims its new version offers 2.3x faster CPU and 3.8x faster GPU performance, along with Wi-Fi 7 support for smoother gaming up to 144FPS.

The Snapdragon G1 Gen 2, designed for handheld cloud gaming on Android, supports 1080p at 120FPS. It boasts an 80% faster CPU and 25% faster GPU than its predecessor, offering a budget-friendly gaming option.

The chipmaker has also announced collaborations with brands such as Ayaneo, Onexsugar, and Retroid Pocket, and expects gaming devices powered by the latest Snapdragon G-series chips to hit the market within the first quarter of 2025.

SEE ALSO: Former Tesla Autopilot Head Shares Ultimate Digital Hygiene Tips And Tricks — Andrej Karpathy’s ‘No Brainer’ Guide To Safe And Private Computing

Why It Matters: Qualcomm’s renewed efforts into the handheld market come as Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD continues to dominate the segment, particularly following the launch of its Phoenix APU generation.

Qualcomm unveiled the first Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 chip in December 2021, followed by the Snapdragon G2x Gen 2 in 2023, alongside the Snapdragon G2 and G1, catering to three tiers of gaming performance. However, it faced challenges due to its emphasis on Arm-based chips instead of x86 processors.

Qualcomm's strong emphasis on leading-edge innovation will likely give it a competitive edge in the long run. The latest Snapdragon G-series chipsets highlight Qualcomm’s aim of delivering improved gaming experiences across various platforms.

Earlier in February, Qualcomm introduced a new brand portfolio, Dragonwing, which operates outside of Snapdragon and covers sectors like industrial and embedded IoT, networking infrastructure, and cellular infrastructure.

Qualcomm holds a momentum rating of 37.65% and a growth rating of 72.55%, according to Benzinga’s Proprietary Edge Rankings. The Benzinga Growth metric evaluates a stock's historical earnings and revenue expansion across multiple timeframes, prioritizing both long-term trends and recent performance. For an in-depth report on more stocks and insights into growth opportunities, sign up for Benzinga Edge.

Qualcomm stock dropped 1.05% to close at $156.29 on Tuesday. The stock has lost over 10% in the past six months.

READ MORE:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.