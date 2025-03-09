The bond market is sounding the alarm bells for a potential U.S. economic slowdown, as President Donald Trump‘s tumultuous tariff policies and federal workforce cuts threaten to further hinder growth.

What Happened: Investors have been pouring money into short-dated Treasuries, leading to a significant dip in the two-year yield since mid-February.

This move is a response to the anticipation that the Federal Reserve may begin to slash interest rates as early as May to ward off further economic deterioration, reports Bloomberg.

“Just a few weeks ago we were fielding questions about whether we think the US economy’s re-accelerating —- and now all of a sudden the R word is being brought up repeatedly,” Gennadiy Goldberg, head of US interest rate strategy at TD Securities told the outlet.

The swift shift from optimism about growth to despair starkly contrasts the resilience of the US economy in recent years. Investors initially thought that Trump’s presidency would amplify this trend, predicting faster growth and inflation, which drove yields higher late last year.

Also Read: Market Instability Looms in Trump’s Second Term, Warns Paul Tudor Jones: ‘There’s No Room for Mistakes’

However, since mid-February, Treasury yields have fallen as the new administration’s policies have sown considerable uncertainty over the economic outlook.

A key factor has been Trump’s escalating trade war, which is predicted to trigger another inflation shock and disrupt global supply chains.

“Recession risk is definitely higher because of the sequence of Trump’s policies – tariffs first, tax cuts later,” said Tracy Chen, a portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management.

Why It Matters: The bond market’s reaction is a clear indication of the growing concerns about the US economy’s health. The shift in investor sentiment, from optimism to despair, underscores the uncertainty and potential risks associated with the current administration’s policies.

The escalating trade war and the potential for another inflation shock could further destabilize global supply chains and hinder economic growth.

Moreover, the Federal Reserve’s potential move to reduce interest rates as early as May, a measure typically taken to prevent economic decline, further highlights the severity of the situation.

The economic implications of these developments could be far-reaching, affecting not only the US but also the global economy.

Read Next

Warren Buffett on Debt and Donald Trump’s Money Moves: Trump ‘Never Went Right’