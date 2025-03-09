Samantha LaDuc Says Financial Conditions Are Being Reset and Not Easing: 'Bitcoin Is Trapped'

Well-known financial analyst Samantha LaDuc has warned about current financial conditions and their impact on Wall Street and Main Street.

What Happened: On Saturday, LaDuc took to X to share her insights. She believes that financial conditions are not easing, but are instead being reset to stimulate real growth from Main Street. This, she says, is being done by pushing down the dollar, yields, and oil to unwind equity leverage from Wall Street.

LaDuc further explained that the examples of Bitcoin BTC/USD troughs triggered by a falling US dollar were actually the result of global central bank policy interference and liquidity infusions, primarily led by the US, to suppress the dollar, yields, and volatility. She said, “Bitcoin is trapped.”

Financial conditions are not easing. They are being reset to push down dollar, yields and oil so as to unwind equity leverage from Wall St to stimulate real growth from Main St .



All the examples of BTC troughs triggered by falling USD were in fact global central bank POLICY… https://t.co/LJphKpnNd0 — Samantha LaDuc (@SamanthaLaDuc) March 8, 2025

She also highlighted the shift to fiscal dominance and trade wars, where rising yields inflate assets and falling yields deflate them. This, she claims, is contrary to the previous macro landscape of rate repression to keep speculation bid.

Why It Matters: LaDuc’s views are significant as they challenge the common belief that financial conditions are easing. Instead, she suggests that a reset is taking place to stimulate real growth, a shift that could have profound implications for investors and the broader economy.

She also posits that Bitcoin is trapped and will not significantly rise until quantitative easing (QE) is restarted. However, she warns that if QE is restarted, bonds will crash with stocks and Bitcoin, following the initial risk-on excitement.

These insights provide a fresh perspective on the current financial landscape and the potential future of Bitcoin and other investments.

