Meta Platforms Inc. META is reportedly planning to roll out six innovative wearable devices powered by AI launching in 2025., as revealed in an internal memo from CTO, Andrew Bosworth.

What Happened: Meta’s CTO, Andrew “Boz” Bosworth, announced in an internal memo that the company will be launching six new AI-enabled wearable devices this year. In the memo titled “2025: The Year of Greatness,” Bosworth underscored the significance of this year for Meta’s Reality Labs.

Bosworth stated, “This year likely determines whether this entire effort will go down as the work of visionaries or a legendary misadventure.” The memo was viewed by Business Insider.

Meta’s Reality Labs, the division that oversees the company’s AR and VR projects, recently reported a record revenue of $1.08 billion in the fourth quarter. However, the division also posted its biggest-ever quarterly operating loss of $4.97 billion, with total losses reaching about $60 billion since 2020.

Meta has been actively working to enhance the efficiency of its Reality Labs which also includes placing key executives under its core leadership.

Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Why It Matters: This announcement comes as part of Meta’s ongoing efforts to advance its wearable technology lineup. In the memo, Bosworth mentioned, “We need to drive sales, retention, and engagement across the board but especially in MR. And Horizon Worlds on mobile absolutely has to break out for our long-term plans to have a chance.”

Notably, the Mark Zuckerberg-led company is focusing on integrating displays into its Ray-Ban smart glasses by 2025, positioning itself as a frontrunner in augmented reality (AR) and wearable computing.

Furthermore, Meta is also reportedly working on Oakley-branded smart glasses and exploring new AI-powered devices, including smartwatches and earbuds with built-in cameras for cyclists and athletes.

Despite years of mixed results in the wearable space, Meta has continued to focus on innovative launches in its augmented reality and AI-driven computing segment. In 2025, the company has planned to invest between $60 billion and $65 billion towards capital expenditures to expand its AI-backed computing infrastructure.

