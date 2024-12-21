If your investment portfolio feels like a headache right now, legendary investor Bill Ackman says not to worry—it'll eventually be a "blip."

What Happened: The billionaire hedge fund manager, who founded Pershing Square Capital in 2004, has built a fortune of $3.7 billion by sticking to a set of straightforward investing principles.

Despite achieving significant success, Ackman has experienced both wins and losses throughout his career. Speaking on The Julia La Roche Show last year, he shared his belief that maintaining a long-term perspective is crucial for navigating difficult periods.

"If you look at the chart of Pershing Square over time, the difficult periods look like nothing now," he said. "You won't even notice the little blip in a decade or two decades, and you just have to have that kind of perspective."

In 2022, Pershing Square posted an 8.8% loss amid a turbulent market year, but this followed three years of double-digit gains: 26.9% in 2021, 70.2% in 2020, and 58.1% in 2019.

Ackman attributed this resilience to a disciplined approach rooted in his "basic commandments" for investing, which are engraved on stone tablets at Pershing Square's New York headquarters.

"We want to buy the best businesses in the world," Ackman explained, describing them as "simple, predictable, free cashflow generative, dominant companies with… a moat around them." The concept of an economic moat, popularized by Warren Buffett, refers to a company's ability to maintain a competitive edge and long-term stability.

Ackman also emphasized the importance of strong balance sheets, excellent governance, and conservative valuations. "Own the best, super-durable companies you can find with conservative balance sheets," he said. "Buy them at attractive prices and ensure they're managed and governed correctly."

Ackman also highlighted red flags to avoid, such as businesses reliant on constant fundraising to sustain operations. He advised against shorting stocks or investing in commodity-sensitive industries.

"Stay away from shorting stocks, avoid commodity-sensitive industries, and you do great," he said. He also warned investors to consider potential technological disruptions in today's dynamic landscape.

"There's a part of investing that's very simple. just make sure you think about the potential for disruption because we're in a world where technology is a very dynamic force," he said during the interview.

Drawing inspiration from Buffett's famously simple advice—"don't lose money, and don't forget the first rule"—Ackman's principles reflect a disciplined yet straightforward approach to building long-term wealth.

