Death Cross Looms Over GLOBALFOUNDRIES Investors

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES GFS. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock.
What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
When a shorter-term average price crosses above a longer-term average price, it could mean the stock is trending higher. If the short-term average price crosses below the long-term average price, it means the trend is lower.
Why It's Important: The 50-day and the 200-day simple moving averages are commonly used.
The death cross occurs when the 50-day moves below the 200-day. This could mean the long-term trend is changing.
That just happened with GLOBALFOUNDRIES, which is trading around $63.07 at publication time.
Remember: Seasoned investors don't blindly trade Death Crosses.
Instead, they use it as a signal to start looking for short positions based on other factors, like price levels and company fundamentals & events.
For seasoned investors, this is just a sign that it might be time to start considering possible short positions.
With that in mind, take a look at GLOBALFOUNDRIES's past and upcoming earnings expectations:
|Quarter
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|1.18
|0.62
|0.45
|EPS Actual
|0.52
|1.44
|0.67
|0.58
|Revenue Estimate
|1.83B
|2.08B
|2.05B
|1.97B
|Revenue Actual
|1.84B
|2.10B
|2.07B
|1.99B
