Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on Icahn Enterprises's Chart

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 28, 2023 10:47 AM | 1 min read

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Icahn Enterprises IEP. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock.

What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.

When a shorter-term average price crosses above a longer-term average price, it could mean the stock is trending higher. If the short-term average price crosses below the long-term average price, it means the trend is lower.

Why It's Important: The 50-day and the 200-day simple moving averages are commonly used.

The death cross occurs when the 50-day moves below the 200-day. This could mean the long-term trend is changing.

That just happened with Icahn Enterprises, which is trading around $51.29 at publication time.

Remember: Seasoned investors don't blindly trade Death Crosses.

Instead, they use it as a signal to start looking for short positions based on other factors, like price levels and company fundamentals & events.

For seasoned investors, this is just a sign that it might be time to start considering possible short positions.

With that in mind, take a look at Icahn Enterprises's past and upcoming earnings expectations:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate 0.15 0.22 0.07 0.13
EPS Actual -0.74 -0.37 -0.41 1.06
Revenue Estimate 2.67B 2.77B 2.65B 2.28B
Revenue Actual 3.10B 3.40B 3.50B 2.97B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

