Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: "SOPA") To Present At The Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 In Las Vegas on 04 May 2022

Singapore, 02 May 2022 - Society Pass Incorporated (SoPa) SOPA, a leading Southeast Asia-based loyalty and e-commerce ecosystem, announced today that Company Founder, Chairman, and CEO Dennis Nguyen has been invited to present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 at the Bally’s Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV on Wednesday, 04 May 2022. Mr. Nguyen host a company presentation and answer questions from investors, as well as participate in 1-on-1 investor meetings over two days.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas

Date: Wednesday, 04 May 2022

Time: 10:30am PST on Wednesday, 04 May 2022

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45270

If you would like to book 1-on-1 investor meetings with Society Pass Incorporated, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1-on-1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 website is available here:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/.

If you can’t make the live presentation, all company presentations “webcasts” will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab “Agenda”:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Society Pass

Society Pass is a loyalty and data marketing ecosystem that operates multiple e-commerce and lifestyle platforms across its key markets. Its business model focuses on collecting user data through the expected circulation of its universal loyalty points, Society Points. It seamlessly connects consumers and merchants across multiple product and service categories fostering organic loyalty. Since its inception, SoPa has amassed over 1.6 million registered consumers and over 5,500 registered merchants/brands on its platform. It has invested 2+ years building proprietary IT architecture with cutting edge components to effectively scale and support its Platform’s consumers, merchants, and acquisitions.

Society Pass provides merchants with #HOTTAB Biz and #HOTTAB POS – a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management, user profile analytics, and convenient financial support packages for small and medium-sized enterprises.

In addition, SoPa operates Leflair.com, Vietnam’s leading lifestyle e-commerce platform, Pushkart.ph, a popular grocery delivery company in Philippines, and Handycart.vn, a leading online restaurant delivery service based in Hanoi, Vietnam.

For more information, please check out: http://thesocietypass.com/.

Media contact

PRecious Communications for SoPa

sopa@preciouscomms.com

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN.Network.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup.