A Bearish Sign Appears On T. Rowe Price Gr's Chart
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW). A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock.
What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
When a shorter-term average price crosses above a longer-term average price, it could mean the stock is trending higher. If the short-term average price crosses below the long-term average price, it means the trend is lower.
Why It's Important: The 50-day and the 200-day simple moving averages are commonly used.
The death cross occurs when the 50-day moves below the 200-day. This could mean the long-term trend is changing.
That just happened with T. Rowe Price Gr, which is trading around $170.26 at publication time.
Remember: Seasoned investors don't blindly trade Death Crosses.
Instead, they use it as a signal to start looking for short positions based on other factors, like price levels and company fundamentals & events.
With that in mind, take a look at T. Rowe Price Gr's past and upcoming earnings expectations:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.30
|3.16
|2.93
|2.64
|EPS Actual
|3.27
|3.31
|3.01
|2.89
|Revenue Estimate
|1.96B
|1.88B
|1.79B
|1.68B
|Revenue Actual
|1.95B
|1.93B
|1.83B
|1.73B
