A Bullish Sign Appears On Air Products & Chemicals's Chart
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD). A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock.
What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
When a shorter-term average price crosses above a longer-term average price, it could mean the stock is trending higher. If the short-term average price crosses below the long-term average price, it means the trend is lower.
Why It's Important: The 50-day and the 200-day simple moving averages are commonly used.
The golden cross occurs when the 50-day crosses above the 200-day. This could mean the long-term trend is changing.
That just happened with Air Products & Chemicals, which is trading around $299.44 at publication time.
Remember: Seasoned investors don't blindly trade Golden Crosses.
Instead, they use it as a signal to start looking for long positions based on other factors, like price levels and company fundamentals & events.
For seasoned investors, this is just a sign that it might be time to start considering possible long positions.
With that in mind, take a look at Air Products & Chemicals's past and upcoming earnings expectations:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.48
|2.36
|2.12
|2.19
|EPS Actual
|2.51
|2.31
|2.08
|2.12
|Revenue Estimate
|2.67B
|2.49B
|2.34B
|2.35B
|Revenue Actual
|2.84B
|2.60B
|2.50B
|2.38B
