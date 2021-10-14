Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On GoodRx Holdings's Chart?

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of GoodRx Holdings(NASDAQ:GDRX). A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock.

What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.

When a shorter-term average price crosses above a longer-term average price, it could mean the stock is trending higher. If the short-term average price crosses below the long-term average price, it means the trend is lower.

Why It's Important: The 50-day and the 200-day simple moving averages are commonly used.

The golden cross occurs when the 50-day crosses above the 200-day. This could mean the long-term trend is changing.

That just happened with GoodRx Holdings, which is trading around $42.94 at publication time.

Remember: Seasoned investors don't blindly trade Golden Crosses.

Instead, they use it as a signal to start looking for long positions based on other factors, like price levels and company fundamentals & events.

For seasoned investors, this is just a sign that it might be time to start considering possible long positions.

With that in mind, take a look at GoodRx Holdings's past and upcoming earnings expectations:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.07 0.07 0.08 EPS Actual 0.08 0.07 0.08 0.09 Revenue Estimate 174.68M 160.58M 147.80M 135.06M Revenue Actual 176.63M 160.43M 153.54M 140.45M

Also consider this overview of GoodRx Holdings analyst ratings:

Do you use the Golden Cross signal in your trading or investing? Share this article with a friend if you found it helpful!