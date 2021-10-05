A Bullish Sign Appears On SolarEdge Technologies's Chart
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of SolarEdge Technologies(NASDAQ:SEDG). A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock.
What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
When a shorter-term average price crosses above a longer-term average price, it could mean the stock is trending higher. If the short-term average price crosses below the long-term average price, it means the trend is lower.
Why It's Important: The 50-day and the 200-day simple moving averages are commonly used.
The golden cross occurs when the 50-day crosses above the 200-day. This could mean the long-term trend is changing.
That just happened with SolarEdge Technologies, which is trading around $259.55 at publication time.
Remember: Seasoned investors don't blindly trade Golden Crosses.
Instead, they use it as a signal to start looking for long positions based on other factors, like price levels and company fundamentals & events.
For seasoned investors, this is just a sign that it might be time to start considering possible long positions.
With that in mind, take a look at SolarEdge Technologies's past and upcoming earnings expectations:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.12
|0.99
|0.86
|0.81
|EPS Actual
|1.28
|0.98
|0.98
|1.21
|Revenue Estimate
|454.69 M
|396.21 M
|356.25 M
|341.88 M
|Revenue Actual
|480.06 M
|405.49 M
|358.11 M
|338.10 M
