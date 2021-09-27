Death Cross Looms Over Stanley Black & Decker Investors
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Stanley Black & Decker(NYSE:SWK). A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock.
What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
When a shorter-term average price crosses above a longer-term average price, it could mean the stock is trending higher. If the short-term average price crosses below the long-term average price, it means the trend is lower.
Why It's Important: The 50-day and the 200-day simple moving averages are commonly used.
The death cross occurs when the 50-day moves below the 200-day. This could mean the long-term trend is changing.
That just happened with Stanley Black & Decker, which is trading around $185.645 at publication time.
Remember: Seasoned investors don't blindly trade Death Crosses.
Instead, they use it as a signal to start looking for short positions based on other factors, like price levels and company fundamentals & events.
For seasoned investors, this is just a sign that it might be time to start considering possible short positions.
With that in mind, take a look at Stanley Black & Decker's past and upcoming earnings expectations:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.87
|2.55
|2.97
|2.68
|EPS Actual
|3.08
|3.13
|3.29
|2.89
|Revenue Estimate
|4.21 B
|3.96 B
|4.10 B
|3.99 B
|Revenue Actual
|4.30 B
|4.20 B
|4.41 B
|3.85 B
