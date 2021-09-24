Hopeful Golden Cross Forms On Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's Chart
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera(NYSE:SQM). A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock.
What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
When a shorter-term average price crosses above a longer-term average price, it could mean the stock is trending higher. If the short-term average price crosses below the long-term average price, it means the trend is lower.
Why It's Important: The 50-day and the 200-day simple moving averages are commonly used.
The golden cross occurs when the 50-day crosses above the 200-day. This could mean the long-term trend is changing.
That just happened with Sociedad Quimica Y Minera, which is trading around $55.16 at publication time.
Remember: Seasoned investors don't blindly trade Golden Crosses.
Instead, they use it as a signal to start looking for long positions based on other factors, like price levels and company fundamentals & events.
For seasoned investors, this is just a sign that it might be time to start considering possible long positions.
With that in mind, take a look at Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's past and upcoming earnings expectations:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.25
|0.20
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.26
|0.25
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|548.54 M
|508.81 M
|479.07 M
|464.60 M
|Revenue Actual
|588.00 M
|528.50 M
|513.80 M
|452.90 M
