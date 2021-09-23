A Bullish Sign Appears On CoStar Gr's Chart
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of CoStar Gr(NASDAQ:CSGP). A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock.
What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
When a shorter-term average price crosses above a longer-term average price, it could mean the stock is trending higher. If the short-term average price crosses below the long-term average price, it means the trend is lower.
Why It's Important: The 50-day and the 200-day simple moving averages are commonly used.
The golden cross occurs when the 50-day crosses above the 200-day. This could mean the long-term trend is changing.
That just happened with CoStar Gr, which is trading around $88.53 at publication time.
Remember: Seasoned investors don't blindly trade Golden Crosses.
Instead, they use it as a signal to start looking for long positions based on other factors, like price levels and company fundamentals & events.
For seasoned investors, this is just a sign that it might be time to start considering possible long positions.
With that in mind, take a look at CoStar Gr's past and upcoming earnings expectations:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.23
|2.40
|2.41
|2.07
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|2.75
|2.85
|2.26
|Revenue Estimate
|470.58 M
|454.03 M
|434.22 M
|417.43 M
|Revenue Actual
|480.33 M
|457.70 M
|444.39 M
|425.62 M
Do you use the Golden Cross signal in your trading or investing? Share this article with a friend if you found it helpful!
