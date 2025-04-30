April 30, 2025 8:45 AM 2 min read

How To Earn $500 A Month From Microsoft Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Microsoft Corporation MSFT will release its third-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 30.

Analysts expect the Redmond, Washington-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.22 per share. That’s up from $2.94 per share last year. Microsoft projects quarterly revenue of $68.44 billion, compared to $61.86 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst revenue estimates in eight straight quarters and nine of the last 10 quarters overall.

With the recent buzz around Microsoft, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends too. As of now, Microsoft offers an annual dividend yield of 0.84%. A quarterly dividend amount of 83 cents per share amounts to $3.32 a year.

To figure out how to earn $500 monthly from Microsoft, we start with the yearly target of $6,000 ($500 x 12 months).

Next, we take this amount and divide it by Microsoft's $3.32 dividend: $6,000 / $3.32 = 1,807 shares.

So, an investor would need to own approximately $712,030 worth of Microsoft, or 1,807 shares to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.

Assuming a more conservative goal of $100 monthly ($1,200 annually), we do the same calculation: $1,200 / $3.32 = 361 shares, or $142,248 to generate a monthly dividend income of $100.

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. As the stock price changes, the dividend yield will also change.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and its current price is $50, its dividend yield would be 4%. However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield would decrease to 3.33% ($2/$60).

Conversely, if the stock price decreases to $40, the dividend yield would increase to 5% ($2/$40).

Further, the dividend payment itself can also change over time, which can also impact the dividend yield. If a company increases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will increase even if the stock price remains the same. Similarly, if a company decreases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will decrease.

MSFT Price Action: Shares of Microsoft gained by 0.7% to close at $394.04 on Tuesday.

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
MSFT Logo
MSFTMicrosoft Corp
$390.37-0.93%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
42.33
Growth
64.61
Quality
39.02
Value
14.42
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsLong IdeasNewsTop StoriesMarketsTrading Ideas$500 Dividenddividend yielddividends
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved