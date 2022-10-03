BENZINGA TV EXCLUSIVE: The 'Eyeball' Test — Are People Thinking Twice Before They Spend Money Now?

On today's (Oct. 3) episode of the "Stock Market Movers," host Mitch Hoch speaks to Luke Lloyd, wealth advisor and investment strategist at Strategic Wealth Partners about the Federal Reserve's role in the energy crisis and his prediction for the top three performing sectors heading into 2023.

"In Ohio, where I live, all people are talking about now is ways to save money, that's the real indicator we should be looking at," said Lloyd.

When asked for predictions about the end of the bear markets, "Three thousand to 3,400 is where I expect the S&P 500 to bottom by the end of 2023," said Lloyd.

