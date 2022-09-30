ñol

BENZINGA TV EXCLUSIVE: Things Are Bad, Are Better Times Coming?

by Asli Tolon Coskun, Benzinga Editor 
September 30, 2022 4:02 PM | 1 min read
BENZINGA TV EXCLUSIVE: Things Are Bad, Are Better Times Coming?

On today's (Sept. 30) episode of "PreMarket Prep," host Mitch Hoch spoke to Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at CarsonGroup about USA Core PCE Price Index, and why September was the worst month ever and October may bring good news and some green back to the markets.

"Historically October is the bear market killer," said Detrick, during the show.

PreMarket Prep is the #1 Mornings Stock Show To Get You Ready For The Stock Market Open, PreMarket Gainers, Earnings This Week, Economic Data & More!

Watch the full episode HERE

Photo: PreMarket Prep via BenzingaTV

Posted In: Benzinga TV Exclusivedeep recessionPreMarket PrepStock Market UpdateMarket-Moving ExclusivesExclusivesAnalyst RatingsMediaTrading IdeasInterview