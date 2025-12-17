Why Is Inspirato Stock Gaining Today?

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) shares rose Wednesday after the company agreed to a buyout deal.

The luxury vacation club and property technology company agreed to be acquired and go private by Exclusive Investments LLC. It is the parent of Exclusive Resorts.

The all-cash deal values the business at roughly $59 million.

Under the deal, Exclusive Investments will pay $4.27 for each Inspirato share in cash, a roughly 50% premium over the stock's closing price on Dec. 16.

Acquisition Details

Once the acquisition closes, Inspirato's Class A common stock will be delisted from Nasdaq and the company will operate privately.

The transaction received unanimous backing from Inspirato's board, which plans to recommend that shareholders approve the agreement at a special meeting.

Chair and CEO Payam Zamani agreed to vote his shares, representing about 36% of outstanding stock, in favor of the sale.

Zamani said the agreement rewards investors and puts Inspirato in the hands of an owner positioned to support the brand, its employees and members for the long term.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in early 2026, pending standard conditions including shareholder approval.

Zamani will step down as CEO and chairman after closing. James Henderson, CEO of The Exclusive Collective and Exclusive Resorts, will serve as interim CEO until a new permanent leader is named.

Henderson said the move reflects confidence in Inspirato's potential and that private ownership can strengthen stability and execution.

Inspirato provides access to luxury vacation homes, five-star hotels and custom travel experiences through its subscription-style club model.

ISPO Price Action: Inspirato shares are trading higher by 46.83% to $4.175 at last check Wednesday.

