What's Happening With AGBA Stock?

AGBA Group Holding Limited AGBA shares are trading higher Friday after the company announced that all steps have been finalized to move towards the completion of its merger with Triller Corp.

The Details:

The merger is expected to take place on Oct.14, subject to final Nasdaq approval, and will include a 4-to-1 reverse stock split of Agba shares. Agba said it anticipates that shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis under the new symbol ILLR on Nasdaq on Oct. 15, 2024.

Triller is an AI-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators which also owns Triller Sports Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), Amplify.ai and FITE, a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming service. Agba said the merger will pursue both companies' strategic visions in the digital economy.

AGBA Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Agba Group Holding shares are up 22.3% at $1.26 at the time of publication Friday.

