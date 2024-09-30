Why Emcore Stock Is Soaring Monday

EMCORE Corporation EMKR shares are trading higher Monday after Mobix Labs, Inc. MOBX submitted an all-cash offer to acquire the company for $3.80 per share.

The Details:

The offer from Mobix Labs represents a premium of more than 200% to Emcore stock’s closing price of $1.21 per share on Friday.

“We believe this proposal presents an exceptional opportunity for EMCORE shareholders to realize immediate and significant value for their investment,” said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs.

“Our recent strategic acquisitions, including EMI Solutions and RaGE Systems, have significantly strengthened our position in the military, defense, and high-reliability electronics sector,” Battaglia added. “We believe integrating EMCORE’s products would further accelerate our growth and innovation in critical markets.”

Both companies operate in the military and defense sector. Emcore is a supplier of inertial sensors and systems for land, sea, air, and space applications, and Mobix Labs provides advanced wireless and connectivity solutions for the military applications.

Emcore shares are moving on heavy trading volume following the announcement from Mobix. According to data from Benzinga Pro, more than 9.4 million shares changed hands before Monday's opening bell.

EMKR Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Emcore shares are up 57.9% at $1.01 at the time of publication Monday.

