Why F-Star Therapeutics Shares Are Moving Higher

F-Star Therapeutics Inc FSTX shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced clearance for the proposed acquisition by invoX Pharma.

What To Know: The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has cleared the previously announced acquisition by invoX Pharma, marking the final required regulatory approval needed to complete the proposed merger.

The merger is expected to be completed following the successful completion of the ongoing tender offer. The offer is scheduled to expire Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET.

F-Star is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing next-generation immunotherapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer.

FSTX Price Action: F-Star has a 52-week high of $6.93 and a 52-week low of $2.07.

The stock was up 16.6% at $7.11 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Lorenzo Cafaro from Pixabay.