Band Of Coders Expands Services With Toolbox No. 9 Acquisition, Bolsters UX/UI Design Capabilities

Software development agency Band of Coders agreed to acquire design agency Toolbox No. 9.

The combined entity is expected to offer a more comprehensive range of services to both new and existing clients.

Atlanta-based Toolbox No. 9, which specializes in UX/UI design and development for digital products, will continue to provide its existing services under the Toolbox brand. It will also bring its full-stack software development and engineering capabilities to the Band of Coders team.

"Toolbox and Band of Coders were combined to unite our respective culture, experience, and expertise—an elegant yin and yang of design and development for digital products," Toolbox founder Jason Rhoades said in a prepared statement.

As part of the deal, Rhoades will serve as senior managing partner of Band of Coders.

Band of Coders CEO Bobby John also praised the acquisition.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Toolbox, which will merge world-class design thinking and UI development with our cutting-edge full-stack software engineering experience," John said. "Our clients will now have access to the expertise of both companies, which will enable them to launch products with exceptional user experiences and a secure, scalable, and maintainable codebase."

Image: Courtesy Band of Coders.