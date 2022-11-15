ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Edible Garden Acquires Condiment Firm Pulp For Undisclosed Sum

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 15, 2022 1:33 PM | 1 min read
Edible Garden Acquires Condiment Firm Pulp For Undisclosed Sum
  • Edible Garden AG EDBL has acquired the assets of condiment company, Pulp, including its lines of sustainable gourmet sauces and chili-based products. The financial details of the transaction were not provided.
  • Pulp's product lines are all-natural, Non-GMO and preservative free.
  • The products include Hungarian Wax Hot Sauce, Poblano Serrano Jalapeno Hot Sauce, Fresno Chili Hot Sauce, Habanero Carrot Hot Sauce, as well as Salsa Macha, Chili Crisp, and Chili Oil.
  • The line of products was developed and launched by Nicholas Gregory, a farmer and chef from Kansas.
  • “We believe this is a significant opportunity for the Company to take a unique brand in a trending category and bring it to a mass market of consumers within Edible Garden's growing network of major retail supermarkets and distributors across the country,” said CEO Jim Kras.
  • Edible Garden held $2 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2022.
  • Price Action: EDBL shares are trading higher by 5.62% at $0.3760 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANewsPenny Stocks