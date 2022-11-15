Edible Garden Acquires Condiment Firm Pulp For Undisclosed Sum

by

Edible Garden AG EDBL has acquired the assets of condiment company , Pulp , including its lines of sustainable gourmet sauces and chili-based products. The financial details of the transaction were not provided.

has acquired the assets of condiment company , including its lines of sustainable gourmet sauces and chili-based products. The financial details of the transaction were not provided. Pulp's product lines are all-natural, Non-GMO and preservative free.

The products include Hungarian Wax Hot Sauce, Poblano Serrano Jalapeno Hot Sauce, Fresno Chili Hot Sauce, Habanero Carrot Hot Sauce, as well as Salsa Macha, Chili Crisp, and Chili Oil.

The line of products was developed and launched by Nicholas Gregory, a farmer and chef from Kansas.

“We believe this is a significant opportunity for the Company to take a unique brand in a trending category and bring it to a mass market of consumers within Edible Garden's growing network of major retail supermarkets and distributors across the country,” said CEO Jim Kras.

Edible Garden held $2 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2022.

Price Action: EDBL shares are trading higher by 5.62% at $0.3760 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.