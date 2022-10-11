ñol

Perficient Boosts Global Delivery Capacity In India With Latest Acquisition

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 11, 2022 9:28 AM | 1 min read
Perficient Boosts Global Delivery Capacity In India With Latest Acquisition
  • Perficient, Inc PRFT snapped up Ameex Technologies Corp, an $19 million revenue digital experience consultancy headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, with offshore operations in Chennai, India. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • "We're thrilled to continue to strengthen our global delivery capacity, enhance our digital capabilities and expand further within India with the strategic acquisition of Ameex Technologies," said Chairman and CEO Jeff Davis.
  • "More than 400 skilled global professionals are joining Perficient and bringing their award-winning agile software development, testing and support experience capabilities to the team," Davis added.
  • Ameex CEO and Cofounder Damodaran (Dan) Venkatesan, as well as CTO and Cofounder Ranga Srinivasan, join Perficient in key leadership roles.
  • Perficient held $38.9 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
  • Price Action: PRFT shares closed lower by 0.7% at $66.20 on Monday.

