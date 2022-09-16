ñol

From Education To Electric Vehicle - What's On The Cards For China Liberal Education's Like For EV Brand Aiways

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 16, 2022 10:29 AM | 1 min read
From Education To Electric Vehicle - What's On The Cards For China Liberal Education's Like For EV Brand Aiways
  • China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd CLEU has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) to acquire all the outstanding equity interest in the new electric vehicle brand Aiways Holdings Limited.
  • China Liberal Education is a China-based company that provides smart campus solutions and other educational services.
  • The acquisition would value all the equity interests of Aiways at an aggregate amount ranging from $5.0 billion to $6.0 billion.
  • On the closing of the deal, all the equity interests of Aiways will be converted into the ordinary shares of China Liberal.
  • Both parties are currently completing their respective due diligence review of the other party and are continuing to negotiate the terms of a definitive agreement. 
  • China Liberal held ~$33 million in cash and equivalents as of 2021-end.
  • Price Action: CLEU shares are trading higher by 26.9% at $1.20 on the last check Friday.

