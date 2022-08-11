SinglePoint's Latest Acquisition May Give Commercial Properties Across Deregulated Markets New Options For Utilizing Solar Energy

Thanks to strong federal policy and technological innovations starting to make solar systems more affordable, the solar industry has enjoyed an average annual growth rate of 33% over the last 22 years. Today, over a quarter of homeowners are in the process of installing solar panels or shingles — and another 66.5% are interested in doing so in the future.

While many homeowners are racing toward a sun-powered future, commercial buildings are reportedly lagging, but it might not be for lack of interest. Energy use represents about one-third of operating budgets, the largest single operating cost commercial property owners face.

While a solar system could slash those costs, building one on a commercial scale is complex, time-consuming, and can be expensive upfront. As the pandemic forced many businesses to tighten their financial belts, a large-scale solar project wasn’t in the cards.

That hesitancy could soon change with actions like SinglePoint Inc. SING acquiring Frontline Power Solutions (“FPS”). The acquisition announced this week connects SinglePoint’s growing portfolio of solar power solutions with Frontline Power Solutions’ multistate base of commercial clients. Together, the companies anticipate streamlining the solar transition process and providing multiple options for commercial clients to save money by incorporating renewables.

Solar Power Momentum Higher In Deregulated Energy Markets?

The current energy grid in the United States is a complex web of public and privately owned energy providers in a patchwork map of regulated and deregulated markets. In traditionally regulated markets, which account for about one-third of U.S. electricity, investor-owned, vertically integrated utility companies operate as a monopoly in their territories.

As a tradeoff for being the sole energy provider in a region, the companies agree to abide by strict regulations and oversight to keep prices fair and affordable. This obligation and other regulatory restrictions leave little incentive for adopting renewable energy sources.

In deregulated markets, on the other hand, customers choose from a variety of independent providers whose rates are set to compete with other providers in the market. Energy providers buy electricity wholesale and then sell it to consumers at a retail rate. While that has caused some problems and led to slightly higher energy prices, it has also reportedly created opportunities and incentives for switching to renewable energy sources.

For customers who might not have the cash on hand to invest in an entire solar system, for example, shopping for an energy provider that uses renewable sources allows them to still make sustainable choices.

That challenge may have helped companies like SinglePoint, which has developed an ever-expanding network of solutions that make going solar straightforward possible for its residential customers. The Company says the Frontline Power Solutions acquisition will help SinglePoint bring the same efficiency and ease to commercial customers.

SinglePoint’s Frontline Power Solutions Acquisition Expands Access To Deregulated Markets

Frontline Power Solutions (FPS) is a comprehensive energy service Company with the ability to operate in deregulated markets across the country, currently holding approximately nine licenses and acquiring additional licenses throughout the U.S. The Company provides Energy Supply Agreements to commercial, industrial and institutional properties of all sizes. Besides supplying direct agreements, FPS also lends its expertise to its clients to help reduce energy consumption, streamline energy portfolios, and offer other ways to lower energy costs.

The strategic acquisition reportedly gives SinglePoint access to an extensive portfolio of clients while giving those FPS clients access to one of the nation’s leading solar power solutions companies.

From Energy Service Agreements to assistance with installing their solar systems, SinglePoint may now assist thousands of commercial clients in switching to solar.

The FPS move is just the latest in SinglePoint’s acquisition strategy, bringing a growing collection of solar providers and energy solutions under one corporate umbrella, thus hopefully offering economies of scale to the client and the company.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured photo by Kindel Media on Pexels