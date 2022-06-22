Why Kohl's Stock Is Down More Than 9% Today

Kohl's Corporation KSS shares are trading lower following reports suggesting Franchise Group is considering lowering its bid for Kohl's from about $60 to closer to $50 per share.

According to a CNBC report, the owner is actively considering whether or not buying Kohl’s is the best use case of Franchise Group’s capital.

At the time of publication, Kohl's was the third most trending company of the day, according to StockTwits.

The company averages approximately 4 million shares traded over a 100-day period. At the time of publication, the volume has already exceeded 6.8 million.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States.

Kohl's shares were trading about 9.5% lower at $38.31 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication.