EXCLUSIVE: Armada Acquisition Partner Rezolve Scoops ANY Lifestyle Marketing Firm In Germany

Rezolve ZONE, a mobile commerce and engagement company, had acquired ANY Lifestyle Marketing GmbH, the exclusive marketer for all commercial activities of Radio Group in Germany. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.

What Happened? Rezolve looks to revolutionize mobile engagement by disrupting the traditional radio market.

The acquisition would enable Rezolve to transform radio advertising by making it interactive with consumers' mobile devices.

Radio Group reaches 17 cities across Germany with a daily listener base of over 1.5 million and serves over 7000 business partners.

Rezolve bridges the gap between offline and online, allowing advertisers to transform traditional media by enabling consumers to buy spontaneously using Rezolve-enabled apps. ANY specializes in marketing radio advertising, ads, posters, and audio-visual advertising and supports and advises radio stations throughout Germany and other program providers in marketing to advertisers.

Why Does It Matter? The ANY App, powered by Rezolve technology, will allow radio listeners to communicate with retailers and outlets of their preference to get a 360 experience through this lifestyle-integrated multiplatform app.

Peter Vesco, Chief Commercial Officer at Rezolve said, "Merchants will now be able to transact and communicate with their own customers using Rezolve engagement tools. Local communities of radio listeners and regional merchants will be able to interact with each other seamlessly, enhancing local businesses and driving sales."

"We believe we will be able to disrupt traditional radio to be smarter, more mobile-friendly, and shoppable. Rezolve wants to transform all traditional industries to be more integrated and cater to the needs of the modern consumer as well as today's retailers and brands."

Rezolve currently has go-to-market partner agreements with leading players with a combined global reach of over 20 million merchants and over 1 billion consumers across China, Asia, and Europe.

Rezolve agreed to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Armada Acquisition Corp I AACI. The combined company's shares will trade on the NASDAQ under the "ZONE" ticker.

Price Action: AACI shares closed lower by 0.1% at $9.85 on Tuesday.