ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Spotify To Scoop Company Behind Val Kilmer's Voice In Tom Cruise Blockbuster

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 13, 2022 10:59 AM | 1 min read
  • Spotify Technology SA SPOT agreed to acquire Sonantic.
  • Sonantic is a dynamic AI voice platform that creates compelling, nuanced, and stunningly realistic voices from the text. 
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Sonantic technology helped bring Val Kilmer’s voice to life in Tom Cruise’s blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, the TechCrunch reports. Kilmer was unable to speak due to his throat cancer.
  • Spotify VP Ziad Sultan said, “This integration will enable us to engage users in a new and even more personalized way.”
  • Sonantic co-founders Zeena Qureshi and John Flynn said, “We believe in the power voice has and its ability to foster a deeper connection with listeners around the world, and we know we can be better than ever on the world’s largest audio platform.”
  • Spotify held €3.6 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31.
  • Price Action: SPOT shares traded lower by 4.95% at $97.17 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo by Photo Mix from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANewsTechMedia