Spotify To Scoop Company Behind Val Kilmer's Voice In Tom Cruise Blockbuster

- Spotify Technology SA SPOT agreed to acquire Sonantic.
- Sonantic is a dynamic AI voice platform that creates compelling, nuanced, and stunningly realistic voices from the text.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- Sonantic technology helped bring Val Kilmer’s voice to life in Tom Cruise’s blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, the TechCrunch reports. Kilmer was unable to speak due to his throat cancer.
- Spotify VP Ziad Sultan said, “This integration will enable us to engage users in a new and even more personalized way.”
- Sonantic co-founders Zeena Qureshi and John Flynn said, “We believe in the power voice has and its ability to foster a deeper connection with listeners around the world, and we know we can be better than ever on the world’s largest audio platform.”
- Spotify held €3.6 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31.
- Price Action: SPOT shares traded lower by 4.95% at $97.17 on the last check Monday.
- Photo by Photo Mix from Pixabay
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.