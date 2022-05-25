Why StoneMor Shares Are Soaring Today

by

StoneMor Inc STON has agreed to be acquired by a subsidiary of Axar Capital Management LP.

has agreed to be acquired by a subsidiary of Axar Capital Management LP. StoneMor shareholders will receive $3.50 in cash per share, representing a 54.2% premium to the company's closing share price on May 24, 2022.

Axar currently owns about 75% of the outstanding shares of StoneMor common stock.

The transaction is expected to close in the fall of 2022.

After completion of the deal, StoneMor will become a privately held company, and its stock will no longer trade on the NYSE.

Price Action: STON shares are trading higher by 50.7% at $3.42 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.