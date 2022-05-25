ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why StoneMor Shares Are Soaring Today

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 25, 2022 12:27 PM | 1 min read
Why StoneMor Shares Are Soaring Today
  • StoneMor Inc STON has agreed to be acquired by a subsidiary of Axar Capital Management LP.
  • StoneMor shareholders will receive $3.50 in cash per share, representing a 54.2% premium to the company's closing share price on May 24, 2022.
  • Axar currently owns about 75% of the outstanding shares of StoneMor common stock.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the fall of 2022.
  • After completion of the deal, StoneMor will become a privately held company, and its stock will no longer trade on the NYSE.
  • Price Action: STON shares are trading higher by 50.7% at $3.42 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingM&ANewsPenny StocksSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas