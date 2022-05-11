QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Redbox Entertainment Stock Halted Several Times: What's Going On?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 11, 2022 11:10 AM | 1 min read

Redbox Entertainment Inc RDBX shares are extremely volatile on Wednesday. The stock is trading narrowly lower after initially falling more than 50% following a takeover announcement.

Redbox entered into a definitive agreement with Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Inc CSSE in which Chicken Soup For The Soul will acquire Redbox. Redbox shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.087 of a share of common stock of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment per Redbox share.

Following the closing of the transaction, Chicken Soup For The Soul shareholders will own approximately 76.5% of the combined company and Redbox shareholders will own approximately 23.5%.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022. The business combination aims to create a leading independent, integrated direct-to-consumer media platform delivering premium entertainment for value conscious consumers.

See Also: What's Going On With Roblox Shares Today?

RDBX Price Action: Redbox shares have been halted several times Wednesday morning. The stock traded down to $2 per share on the announcement before recovering significantly.

The stock was down 8.04% at $5.15 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Redbox.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingM&AMoversTrading Ideas