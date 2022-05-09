Why Points.com Shares Are Soaring Today

by

Points.com Inc PCOM PTS entered into an arrangement agreement with Plusgrade Parent L.P. to be acquired for $25 per common share in cash (equivalent to C$32.21).

Plusgrade will fund the transaction with a combination of equity from Novacap and CDPQ and debt from recognized financial institutions.

The agreement also provides for payment by Plusgrade of a reverse termination fee to Points, if the agreement is terminated.

Price Action: PCOM shares are trading higher by 42.81% at $24.52 on NASDAQ, and PTS shares are higher by 42.59% at C$31.74 on TSX, last check Monday.

