This is What Elon Musk Plans to Accomplish With Twitter If He Takes The Platform Private

Elon Musk took the world by surprise when he announced his intention to buy Twitter, Inc. TWTR. Ever since the disclosure, the world is polarized on what a Musk-led Twitter will look like. The Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO on Friday provided a glimpse into his vision for the technicalities of the microblogging platform.

What Happened: Quote tweeting a Fortune article that said job interest in Twitter spiked since Musk stepped in, he said if the acquisition goes through, Twitter will be "super focused" on hardcore software engineering, design, infosec and server hardware.

In a follow-up tweet, Musk also said he strongly believes all managers in a technical job must be technically excellent. "Managers in software must write great software," he added. He also equated a software manager who can't write effective code to a cavalry captain who can't ride a horse.

Musk also acknowledged the difficulty in fixing layout issues at Twitter. When asked on Twitter whether the company's old layout will be back, he suggested a lot needs to be done on the layout. "Every single pixel matters. Hard problem," Musk added.

So much to be done on layout. Every single pixel matters. Hard problem. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2022

Why It's Important: Musk is known to be an exacting leader at his ventures that include his flagship EV business, SpaceX and The Boring Company. He is also seen as an inspirational leader who can rally people for a mission.

These positive traits could help bring desirable changes at Twitter that may help the platform increase its user base and revenues. That said, the free speech that Musk advocates for have ruffled many feathers. A majority fear that the removal of safeguards put in place at Twitter will likely alienate people and expose minorities to the risk of bullying and victimization.

